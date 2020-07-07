All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 426 Vernet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
426 Vernet St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:58 AM

426 Vernet St

426 Vernet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

426 Vernet Street, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson features brand new vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-A] The home is located near many area attractions, including TEN50 BBQ, Heights Family Aquatic Center, Olive Burger Richardson, The Billiard Den, Richardson Civic Center, the public library and so much shopping! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Vernet St have any available units?
426 Vernet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Vernet St have?
Some of 426 Vernet St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Vernet St currently offering any rent specials?
426 Vernet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Vernet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Vernet St is pet friendly.
Does 426 Vernet St offer parking?
Yes, 426 Vernet St offers parking.
Does 426 Vernet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Vernet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Vernet St have a pool?
Yes, 426 Vernet St has a pool.
Does 426 Vernet St have accessible units?
No, 426 Vernet St does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Vernet St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Vernet St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District