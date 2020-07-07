426 Vernet St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson features brand new vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-A] The home is located near many area attractions, including TEN50 BBQ, Heights Family Aquatic Center, Olive Burger Richardson, The Billiard Den, Richardson Civic Center, the public library and so much shopping! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.