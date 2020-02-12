All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 419 Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
419 Terrace Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:35 PM

419 Terrace Drive

419 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 Terrace Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath house in Richardson. Great location! Move in ready. This house has been updated with hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Features a fireplace and deck in the back yard all hard wood floors and NO CARPET. FRIDGE STAYS. Deposit is equal to 1-month rent and first month rent due prior to move in. Must see , schedule a viewing today! To apply go to website (Choose Dallas office and click apply now) https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Terrace Drive have any available units?
419 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 419 Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 419 Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 419 Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 419 Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 419 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 419 Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 419 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District