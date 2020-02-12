419 Terrace Drive

Amenities

Fully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath house in Richardson. Great location! Move in ready. This house has been updated with hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Features a fireplace and deck in the back yard all hard wood floors and NO CARPET. FRIDGE STAYS. Deposit is equal to 1-month rent and first month rent due prior to move in. Must see , schedule a viewing today! To apply go to website (Choose Dallas office and click apply now) https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application