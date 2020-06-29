All apartments in Richardson
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

408 Worcester Way

408 Worcester Way · No Longer Available
Location

408 Worcester Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Granite counters (kitchen and bathrooms) , neutral tones throughout with white baseboards, easy care Walton Oak vinyl flooring in living, bedrooms, and kitchen. Spacious with 2 living areas and extra closet space. Main living has brick, wood burning fireplace and built in shelves. No carpet, slate flooring patio and tree shaded fenced back yard, very clean, and lots of natural light flowing throughout. Close to State Farm Cityline, Hwy 75, George Bush, and close to shopping and restaurants. Richardson schools including Northrich Elementary, North Richardson Junior High, and JJ Pearce Highschool. New AC installed July 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Worcester Way have any available units?
408 Worcester Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Worcester Way have?
Some of 408 Worcester Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Worcester Way currently offering any rent specials?
408 Worcester Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Worcester Way pet-friendly?
No, 408 Worcester Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 408 Worcester Way offer parking?
Yes, 408 Worcester Way offers parking.
Does 408 Worcester Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Worcester Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Worcester Way have a pool?
No, 408 Worcester Way does not have a pool.
Does 408 Worcester Way have accessible units?
No, 408 Worcester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Worcester Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Worcester Way has units with dishwashers.

