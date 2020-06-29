408 Worcester Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Granite counters (kitchen and bathrooms) , neutral tones throughout with white baseboards, easy care Walton Oak vinyl flooring in living, bedrooms, and kitchen. Spacious with 2 living areas and extra closet space. Main living has brick, wood burning fireplace and built in shelves. No carpet, slate flooring patio and tree shaded fenced back yard, very clean, and lots of natural light flowing throughout. Close to State Farm Cityline, Hwy 75, George Bush, and close to shopping and restaurants. Richardson schools including Northrich Elementary, North Richardson Junior High, and JJ Pearce Highschool. New AC installed July 2019.