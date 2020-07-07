All apartments in Richardson
406 Vernet Street

406 Vernet Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 Vernet Street, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 50's cottage is a cut above the rest! With rich, gleaming hand-scraped wood floors and beautiful paint from ceiling to baseboards, a new roof & gutters as well as recent exterior paint, it feels like a new home! Bathroom tile floor is updated and the original period tile is on the walls, it's a lovely mix of old and new. Refrigerator is included, washer & dryer can be also, and we are pet friendly. You'll love the backyard with privacy fence and a large deck! Fantastic location with easy access to 75!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Vernet Street have any available units?
406 Vernet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Vernet Street have?
Some of 406 Vernet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Vernet Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 Vernet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Vernet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Vernet Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 Vernet Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 Vernet Street offers parking.
Does 406 Vernet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Vernet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Vernet Street have a pool?
No, 406 Vernet Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 Vernet Street have accessible units?
No, 406 Vernet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Vernet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Vernet Street has units with dishwashers.

