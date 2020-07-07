406 Vernet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable 50's cottage is a cut above the rest! With rich, gleaming hand-scraped wood floors and beautiful paint from ceiling to baseboards, a new roof & gutters as well as recent exterior paint, it feels like a new home! Bathroom tile floor is updated and the original period tile is on the walls, it's a lovely mix of old and new. Refrigerator is included, washer & dryer can be also, and we are pet friendly. You'll love the backyard with privacy fence and a large deck! Fantastic location with easy access to 75!