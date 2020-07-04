All apartments in Richardson
Location

3505 New Castle Court, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac street in Plano ISD! Home boasts lofty high ceilings and beautiful slate flooring throughout. Generous space and natural light invite you into the open concept kitchen & living space. Upgraded eat in kitchen feat built in cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cook top, double ovens, walk in pantry & expansive counter space. Spacious master bedroom with large windows & en suite bathroom with dual sinks, huge soaking tub, & walk in closet with custom organization. Private grass backyard features peach & citrus fruit trees with plenty of space for outdoor activities. Great location less than a mile from Breckinridge Park & Miller Elem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 New Castle Court have any available units?
3505 New Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 New Castle Court have?
Some of 3505 New Castle Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 New Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
3505 New Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 New Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 3505 New Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3505 New Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 3505 New Castle Court offers parking.
Does 3505 New Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 New Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 New Castle Court have a pool?
No, 3505 New Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 3505 New Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 3505 New Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 New Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 New Castle Court has units with dishwashers.

