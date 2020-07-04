3505 New Castle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac street in Plano ISD! Home boasts lofty high ceilings and beautiful slate flooring throughout. Generous space and natural light invite you into the open concept kitchen & living space. Upgraded eat in kitchen feat built in cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cook top, double ovens, walk in pantry & expansive counter space. Spacious master bedroom with large windows & en suite bathroom with dual sinks, huge soaking tub, & walk in closet with custom organization. Private grass backyard features peach & citrus fruit trees with plenty of space for outdoor activities. Great location less than a mile from Breckinridge Park & Miller Elem!