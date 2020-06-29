3409 Excalibur Court

Amenities

Highly sought after one-story home in desirable Knights Bridge Estates neighborhood. Floor plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 living areas. 4th Bedroom could be used as a Study. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Upgrades and amenities include updated master bathroom, updated secondary bathroom with walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, butlers pantry plus more. Enjoy the backyard oasis with covered pergola and newly re-surfaced swimming pool. Great location close to Breckenridge Park with easy access to George Bush Tollway and more. Rent includes lawn care. Home can be rented furnished for $3000 per month.