Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3409 Excalibur Court

3409 Excalibur Court · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Excalibur Court, Richardson, TX 75082
Knights Bridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly sought after one-story home in desirable Knights Bridge Estates neighborhood. Floor plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 living areas. 4th Bedroom could be used as a Study. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Upgrades and amenities include updated master bathroom, updated secondary bathroom with walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, butlers pantry plus more. Enjoy the backyard oasis with covered pergola and newly re-surfaced swimming pool. Great location close to Breckenridge Park with easy access to George Bush Tollway and more. Rent includes lawn care. Home can be rented furnished for $3000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Excalibur Court have any available units?
3409 Excalibur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Excalibur Court have?
Some of 3409 Excalibur Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Excalibur Court currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Excalibur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Excalibur Court pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Excalibur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3409 Excalibur Court offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Excalibur Court offers parking.
Does 3409 Excalibur Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 Excalibur Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Excalibur Court have a pool?
Yes, 3409 Excalibur Court has a pool.
Does 3409 Excalibur Court have accessible units?
No, 3409 Excalibur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Excalibur Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Excalibur Court has units with dishwashers.

