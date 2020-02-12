326 La Salle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Updated Duplex in Richardson! - Beautiful Updated Duplex in Richardson! This lovely home includes a spacious open floorplan. Wood Flooring throughout. Dining area has decorative lighting, built-in shelves and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has electric cooktop, built-in shelves and tons of natural light. Each bedroom has ceiling fans, natural lighting and large closets. Washer/Dryer Included. Bathroom has lots of storage space. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Unit has security system. Quarterly pest control included. Richardson ISD.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4252430)