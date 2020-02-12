All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:21 PM

326 La Salle Dr

326 La Salle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

326 La Salle Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Beautiful Updated Duplex in Richardson! - Beautiful Updated Duplex in Richardson! This lovely home includes a spacious open floorplan. Wood Flooring throughout. Dining area has decorative lighting, built-in shelves and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has electric cooktop, built-in shelves and tons of natural light. Each bedroom has ceiling fans, natural lighting and large closets. Washer/Dryer Included. Bathroom has lots of storage space. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Unit has security system. Quarterly pest control included. Richardson ISD.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 La Salle Dr have any available units?
326 La Salle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 La Salle Dr have?
Some of 326 La Salle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 La Salle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
326 La Salle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 La Salle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 326 La Salle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 326 La Salle Dr offer parking?
No, 326 La Salle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 326 La Salle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 La Salle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 La Salle Dr have a pool?
No, 326 La Salle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 326 La Salle Dr have accessible units?
No, 326 La Salle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 326 La Salle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 La Salle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

