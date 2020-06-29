All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

319 Apollo Road

319 Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Location

319 Apollo Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THUS AMAZING PROPERTY IS NESTLED IN AN AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD, NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, AND GREAT FREEWAY ACCESS. THE HOME IS WELCOMING WITH A OPEN FLOWING FLOOR PLAN AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. IT WON'T LAST LONG, BRING ALL APPS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Apollo Road have any available units?
319 Apollo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 319 Apollo Road currently offering any rent specials?
319 Apollo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Apollo Road pet-friendly?
No, 319 Apollo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 319 Apollo Road offer parking?
No, 319 Apollo Road does not offer parking.
Does 319 Apollo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Apollo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Apollo Road have a pool?
No, 319 Apollo Road does not have a pool.
Does 319 Apollo Road have accessible units?
No, 319 Apollo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Apollo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Apollo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Apollo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Apollo Road does not have units with air conditioning.

