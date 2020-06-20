All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 3154 Parkhurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
3154 Parkhurst Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

3154 Parkhurst Lane

3154 Parkhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3154 Parkhurst Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful recently updated DW home, New Hardwood floors and carpets, dishwasher 2018, HVAC 2018 up, 2016 down, Oven 2018, New Pool Filter and pool equip 2018, Trash Compacter 2018, Newly remodeled Master Bath and Closet. Features heated pool and spa. Great location with easy access to GBT, exemplary PISD schools- Stinson Elem, Otto Mid Sch. Beautiful landscaping, Patio, Pergola. Remodeled Large Kitchen with Quartz c-tops, Island and ideal for hosting parties. Home boasts soaring ceilings and open floor plan. Wonderful Master Suite. Media area upstairs ideal for children's game rm. Secondary bedroom downstairs is next to full bath. Great formals. Tenant to pay for Pool and yard care. HOA paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 Parkhurst Lane have any available units?
3154 Parkhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3154 Parkhurst Lane have?
Some of 3154 Parkhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 Parkhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3154 Parkhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 Parkhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3154 Parkhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3154 Parkhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3154 Parkhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 3154 Parkhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3154 Parkhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 Parkhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3154 Parkhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 3154 Parkhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 3154 Parkhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 Parkhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3154 Parkhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District