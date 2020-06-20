3154 Parkhurst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful recently updated DW home, New Hardwood floors and carpets, dishwasher 2018, HVAC 2018 up, 2016 down, Oven 2018, New Pool Filter and pool equip 2018, Trash Compacter 2018, Newly remodeled Master Bath and Closet. Features heated pool and spa. Great location with easy access to GBT, exemplary PISD schools- Stinson Elem, Otto Mid Sch. Beautiful landscaping, Patio, Pergola. Remodeled Large Kitchen with Quartz c-tops, Island and ideal for hosting parties. Home boasts soaring ceilings and open floor plan. Wonderful Master Suite. Media area upstairs ideal for children's game rm. Secondary bedroom downstairs is next to full bath. Great formals. Tenant to pay for Pool and yard care. HOA paid by landlord.