Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:02 PM

312 Maple St

312 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Maple Street, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Established home located in a quiet upscale Richardson neighborhood. As you walk into the home, beautiful hardwood floors welcome and lead you to the spacious family room where you will find a gas-log fireplace perfect to sit around during those cool nights. Tons of windows throughout provides natural light and allows you to admire your new backyard. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances and plenty of cabinet space so you can cook in a clutter-free environment. Easy access to all major freeways, shops, restaurants, and so much more allows you to spend less time driving and more time living. Call to make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Maple St have any available units?
312 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 312 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
312 Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 312 Maple St offer parking?
No, 312 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 312 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Maple St have a pool?
No, 312 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 312 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 312 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.

