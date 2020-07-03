312 Maple St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Established home located in a quiet upscale Richardson neighborhood. As you walk into the home, beautiful hardwood floors welcome and lead you to the spacious family room where you will find a gas-log fireplace perfect to sit around during those cool nights. Tons of windows throughout provides natural light and allows you to admire your new backyard. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances and plenty of cabinet space so you can cook in a clutter-free environment. Easy access to all major freeways, shops, restaurants, and so much more allows you to spend less time driving and more time living. Call to make this your new home today!