All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 3105 Springbranch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
3105 Springbranch Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:09 AM

3105 Springbranch Drive

3105 Springbranch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3105 Springbranch Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Home in the Woods of Springcreek, just one block from Stinson Elementary School. Interior repainted no long ago, 3 Car Garage with Porte Cochere. Pool&Spa with Water Feature, a Scenic Lot fronting spring-fed Beck Creek. Wrought Iron Fence with rear green view. Master Bedroom down with Jacuzzi Tub. Gameroom upstairs. Conveniently located for Cisco, Raytheon, Statefarm,Toyota, Fed Ex & UTD. Rent includes HOA, pool&yard care. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant & Tenant agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Springbranch Drive have any available units?
3105 Springbranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Springbranch Drive have?
Some of 3105 Springbranch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Springbranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Springbranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Springbranch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Springbranch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Springbranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Springbranch Drive offers parking.
Does 3105 Springbranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Springbranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Springbranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Springbranch Drive has a pool.
Does 3105 Springbranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Springbranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Springbranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Springbranch Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District