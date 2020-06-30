3105 Springbranch Drive

Amenities
Home in the Woods of Springcreek, just one block from Stinson Elementary School. Interior repainted no long ago, 3 Car Garage with Porte Cochere. Pool&Spa with Water Feature, a Scenic Lot fronting spring-fed Beck Creek. Wrought Iron Fence with rear green view. Master Bedroom down with Jacuzzi Tub. Gameroom upstairs. Conveniently located for Cisco, Raytheon, Statefarm,Toyota, Fed Ex & UTD. Rent includes HOA, pool&yard care. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant & Tenant agent to verify all information.