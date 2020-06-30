3105 Springbranch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Home in the Woods of Springcreek, just one block from Stinson Elementary School. Interior repainted no long ago, 3 Car Garage with Porte Cochere. Pool&Spa with Water Feature, a Scenic Lot fronting spring-fed Beck Creek. Wrought Iron Fence with rear green view. Master Bedroom down with Jacuzzi Tub. Gameroom upstairs. Conveniently located for Cisco, Raytheon, Statefarm,Toyota, Fed Ex & UTD. Rent includes HOA, pool&yard care. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant & Tenant agent to verify all information.