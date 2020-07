Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed

This cute 2 story town home is located in sought after Richardson in a great location! Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and schools. This town house features a great open floor plan with a private yard, 2 storage spaces and a 2 car carport. Welcome Home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.