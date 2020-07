Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

*** We are working an application for this property***



GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS PATIO HOME! COMMUNITY POOL JUST DOWN THE STREET * FRONT YARD MAINTAINED BY THE HOA! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE * LIGHT & BRIGHT * REFRIGERATOR & DRYER INCLUDED * SEE THRU FIREPLACE * VAULTED CEILINGS * GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER IN MASTER * SPRINKLER SYSTEM * CLOSE TO GEORGE BUSH TOLLWAY & SHILOH RD. * CROWLEY PARK JUST A FEW BLOCKS AWAY * READY TO MOVE IN!!!