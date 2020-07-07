2731 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

Home in the highly desirable neighborhood of CANYON CREEK of Richardson! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex features with tons of storage space and a fireplace. The dining area and family room directly face to an enclosed yard for easy enjoying indoor and outdoor dinning. The original wood panels elegantly mark the house with transitional cozy style. Large backyard. Zoned for exemplary Plano schools! Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all related information in the listing.