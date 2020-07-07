All apartments in Richardson
2731 Forest Grove Drive
2731 Forest Grove Drive

2731 Forest Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Forest Grove Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home in the highly desirable neighborhood of CANYON CREEK of Richardson! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex features with tons of storage space and a fireplace. The dining area and family room directly face to an enclosed yard for easy enjoying indoor and outdoor dinning. The original wood panels elegantly mark the house with transitional cozy style. Large backyard. Zoned for exemplary Plano schools! Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all related information in the listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
2731 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 2731 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Forest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2731 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2731 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2731 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2731 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

