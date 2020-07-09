All apartments in Richardson
2723 Pinery Lane

Location

2723 Pinery Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous remodel 3-bedroom home in the very desired Canyon Creek neighborhood. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and crafted fireplace. Kitchen is updated with granite top,stainless appliances,designer backsplash and white cabinets.Dinning with view of backyard.Large master suite with bath features granite top, double vanity,tub,seamless shower and wood-like tiles.2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a bathroom.Wood floor for entire first floor. Wooden stairs,renovated ceiling,upgraded lighting fixtures throughout the home.Walking distance to park,elementary school and Canyon Creek country club.Minutes to George Bush Tunpike, 75 and UT Dallas.A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 Pinery Lane have any available units?
2723 Pinery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 Pinery Lane have?
Some of 2723 Pinery Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 Pinery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2723 Pinery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 Pinery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2723 Pinery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2723 Pinery Lane offer parking?
No, 2723 Pinery Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2723 Pinery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 Pinery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 Pinery Lane have a pool?
No, 2723 Pinery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2723 Pinery Lane have accessible units?
No, 2723 Pinery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 Pinery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 Pinery Lane has units with dishwashers.

