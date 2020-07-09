2723 Pinery Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous remodel 3-bedroom home in the very desired Canyon Creek neighborhood. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and crafted fireplace. Kitchen is updated with granite top,stainless appliances,designer backsplash and white cabinets.Dinning with view of backyard.Large master suite with bath features granite top, double vanity,tub,seamless shower and wood-like tiles.2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a bathroom.Wood floor for entire first floor. Wooden stairs,renovated ceiling,upgraded lighting fixtures throughout the home.Walking distance to park,elementary school and Canyon Creek country club.Minutes to George Bush Tunpike, 75 and UT Dallas.A MUST SEE!