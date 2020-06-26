2713 N Spring Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, large custom home facing Crowley Park! Playgrounds, fishing pond, grills, trails right across the street! Split and spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths in sought after Springpark North. Master has sep. vanities and sep. walk in closets! Gorgeous kitchen with ss appliances, tons of built-ins throughout home; Solar screens, radiant barrier help keep utilities lower; Stone patio, deck and shed in back; Pictures are from previous tenant; hardwood laminate in all living areas now and ss dishwasher now in kitchen; Separate laundry with sink; Great home! Apply today!