Amenities

dishwasher pool furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious, modern and furnished home for a big family. This home has multiple living spacesincluding a basement living area with an extra room which can be used as a bedroom or a study and a full bathroom for privet, separate full living amenity. This beautifully maintained home is ready for your everyday entertainment!!