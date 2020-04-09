2600 Clear Springs Dr Unit: B1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly trash valet

Rent Range: $1,309 - $1,340

square feet:917 - 1,048 SQ FT

Description:

Walk in closet, full size w/d connections, wood burning fire place, patio w/ private storage area.



Villages at Clear Springs is nestled away in a quiet, well-established residential neighborhood, conveniently located only minutes from the Firewheel Town Center and golf course, the Sherrill Park Municipal Golf course, the Garland Special Events Center, the Eisemann Performing Arts Center, Crowley Park and numerous upscale dining and shopping destinations.



Available exclusively for your convenience and enjoyment is a resort-style pool and spa with a cascading water feature, state-of-the-art fitness center with new cardio equipment, a clothes care center, business center, childrens playground and pet friendly greenbelt areas.

Villages at Clear Springs is a home and a lifestyle for those who expect THE BEST!



Apartment Amenities:

Alarms in all homes with monitoring available

Full-size washer and dryer connections

Pre-wired for multiline phone capabilities

Cable-ready bedrooms and living areas

Large private balconies and patios

Large storage areas

Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers

Built-in microwaves

Large walk-in closets

Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding

Ceiling fans in all rooms

Oval garden tubs*

Fireplaces*

Direct access private garages available*

* in select apartment homes



Community Features:

Attached/detached garages

Picnic and BBQ area

State-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center

Resort water plaza with pool and spa

Clothes care center

Grand clubhouse

Valet trash service

Extensive park-like landscaping

Townhome-style architecture

Reserved uncovered parking

Business center

Pet-friendly greenbelt areas

High-speed fiber optic service by AT&T