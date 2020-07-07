All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2507 Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2507 Valley
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:38 AM

2507 Valley

2507 Valley Frg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2507 Valley Frg, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Creek Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 4 Bedroom 3 Full baths on a corner lot with two dining rooms in Plano ISD! Large covered front porch offers nice shade trees. Spacious living area with decorative white brick fireplace and built-in cabinets. Gorgeous kitchen features breakfast bar, walk in pantry, electric cooktop, dishwasher, disposal, electric oven, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful master suite boast dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and separate vanities. Washer and dryer Included. One minute to University of Texas at Dallas!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Valley have any available units?
2507 Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Valley have?
Some of 2507 Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Valley currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Valley pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2507 Valley offer parking?
No, 2507 Valley does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Valley have a pool?
No, 2507 Valley does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Valley have accessible units?
No, 2507 Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Valley has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District