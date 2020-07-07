2507 Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom 3 Full baths on a corner lot with two dining rooms in Plano ISD! Large covered front porch offers nice shade trees. Spacious living area with decorative white brick fireplace and built-in cabinets. Gorgeous kitchen features breakfast bar, walk in pantry, electric cooktop, dishwasher, disposal, electric oven, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful master suite boast dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and separate vanities. Washer and dryer Included. One minute to University of Texas at Dallas!!