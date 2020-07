Amenities

2443 Cathedral Dr. Richardson, TX. 75080 - This house is built in 2017 and located in the Palisades community. It is located near the booming Telecom Corridor, Cityline, City Parks, and easy access to US 75 as well as dining and entertainment. Outstanding Richardson ISD; Elementary School-Prairie Creek, High School-Pearce.



