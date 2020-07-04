All apartments in Richardson
2201 Buttercup Drive
2201 Buttercup Drive

2201 Buttercup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Buttercup Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bed 2.1 bath on cul-de-sac with hard woods, stained concrete, and tile floors throughout. Two oversized living areas and backyard patio are perfect for entertaining. Enjoy being centrally located with highway access to both Bush and 75. Walking distance to City Line dining and Whole Foods. Nearby Sherrill Park Golf course, neighborhood park, and walking trails. Windows, roof, and water heater all replaced in 2016. Extra parking with both a 2 car garage and a fenced in carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Buttercup Drive have any available units?
2201 Buttercup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Buttercup Drive have?
Some of 2201 Buttercup Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Buttercup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Buttercup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Buttercup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Buttercup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2201 Buttercup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Buttercup Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Buttercup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Buttercup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Buttercup Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Buttercup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Buttercup Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Buttercup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Buttercup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Buttercup Drive has units with dishwashers.

