2201 Buttercup Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Well maintained 3 bed 2.1 bath on cul-de-sac with hard woods, stained concrete, and tile floors throughout. Two oversized living areas and backyard patio are perfect for entertaining. Enjoy being centrally located with highway access to both Bush and 75. Walking distance to City Line dining and Whole Foods. Nearby Sherrill Park Golf course, neighborhood park, and walking trails. Windows, roof, and water heater all replaced in 2016. Extra parking with both a 2 car garage and a fenced in carport