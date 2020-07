Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

WORKING AN APPLICATION 0823 If you want a very nice one-story condo in a quite neighborhood, then check this one out. Freshly painted, new blinds, nice appliances, very clean, and move-in ready. Private patio for morning coffee or a BBQ with friends and family. Ample easy parking for residents and guests. Great location just minutes to Bush and Hwy 75, restaurants, and shopping.