Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1906 Clemson Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:02 AM

1906 Clemson Drive

1906 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Clemson Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - LIGHT & BRIGHT WITH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN! Updated floors,bath,fans & lighting. Drive up meets you with beautifully landscaped yard. Walk in to vaulted ceilings, wrought iron trimmed rails, tons of character with vast open floor plan. Courtyard just outside breakfast area with morning sun exposure. Dry bar for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs children's retreat. Oversized garage with storage area. ANY APPLICANTS WITH CREDIT SCORES UNDER 620 CAN APPLY THROUGH OUR LEASE OPTION PROGRAM. FURTHER SELECTION CRITERIA AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS - NO INDOOR PETS LARGER THAN 65 LBS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Clemson Drive have any available units?
1906 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Clemson Drive have?
Some of 1906 Clemson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Clemson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Clemson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Clemson Drive offers parking.
Does 1906 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Clemson Drive has units with dishwashers.

