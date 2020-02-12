1906 Clemson Drive

Amenities

LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - LIGHT & BRIGHT WITH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN! Updated floors,bath,fans & lighting. Drive up meets you with beautifully landscaped yard. Walk in to vaulted ceilings, wrought iron trimmed rails, tons of character with vast open floor plan. Courtyard just outside breakfast area with morning sun exposure. Dry bar for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs children's retreat. Oversized garage with storage area. ANY APPLICANTS WITH CREDIT SCORES UNDER 620 CAN APPLY THROUGH OUR LEASE OPTION PROGRAM. FURTHER SELECTION CRITERIA AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS - NO INDOOR PETS LARGER THAN 65 LBS.