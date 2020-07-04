All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1713 Richland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1713 Richland Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:47 PM

1713 Richland Drive

1713 Richland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1713 Richland Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful family subdivision, walking distance from Berkner Park. Nice and quiet interior lot location with good sized fenced back yard. Neat and tidy efficient one-story home, ready for the next tenant. Fresh paint, extensive laminate wood flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tiled floors opens to large main living area with vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace. Nice sized master with walk in closet and large secondary bedrooms. Enclosed back patio and large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Richland Drive have any available units?
1713 Richland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Richland Drive have?
Some of 1713 Richland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Richland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Richland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Richland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Richland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1713 Richland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Richland Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Richland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Richland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Richland Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Richland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Richland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Richland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Richland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Richland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District