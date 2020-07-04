1713 Richland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful family subdivision, walking distance from Berkner Park. Nice and quiet interior lot location with good sized fenced back yard. Neat and tidy efficient one-story home, ready for the next tenant. Fresh paint, extensive laminate wood flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tiled floors opens to large main living area with vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace. Nice sized master with walk in closet and large secondary bedrooms. Enclosed back patio and large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Move in ready!