17 Highland Place

on-site laundry pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious rooms. Downstairs master and second master up. 5 bedrooms and 2 living areas as well as big rooms make this the perfect home for someone looking for space, large spacious kitchen with good storage. Huge laundry room. Quiet peaceful tree lined street. Large private backyard with lots of room for activities or pets.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.