Richardson, TX
17 Highland Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Highland Place

17 Highland Place · No Longer Available
Location

17 Highland Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious rooms. Downstairs master and second master up. 5 bedrooms and 2 living areas as well as big rooms make this the perfect home for someone looking for space, large spacious kitchen with good storage. Huge laundry room. Quiet peaceful tree lined street. Large private backyard with lots of room for activities or pets.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Highland Place have any available units?
17 Highland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 17 Highland Place currently offering any rent specials?
17 Highland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Highland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Highland Place is pet friendly.
Does 17 Highland Place offer parking?
No, 17 Highland Place does not offer parking.
Does 17 Highland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Highland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Highland Place have a pool?
No, 17 Highland Place does not have a pool.
Does 17 Highland Place have accessible units?
No, 17 Highland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Highland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Highland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Highland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Highland Place does not have units with air conditioning.

