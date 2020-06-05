1619 Nantucket Drive

Amenities

Available for short term lease only. 6 to 8 months. Will list for sale next spring. Great three bedroom, two bath home near UTD, shopping, services, and many fortune 500 employers. Just a few minutes from Hwy 75 with easy access to the Bush Turnpike. Updated kitchen features granite counters and cabinets. Recently updated doors and paint. Laminate flooring throughout most of the home. Generous back yard that back to a creek and green space. Large patio deck. Updated fence. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.