Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1619 Nantucket Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM

1619 Nantucket Drive

1619 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

1619 Nantucket Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for short term lease only. 6 to 8 months. Will list for sale next spring. Great three bedroom, two bath home near UTD, shopping, services, and many fortune 500 employers. Just a few minutes from Hwy 75 with easy access to the Bush Turnpike. Updated kitchen features granite counters and cabinets. Recently updated doors and paint. Laminate flooring throughout most of the home. Generous back yard that back to a creek and green space. Large patio deck. Updated fence. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
1619 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 1619 Nantucket Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1619 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Nantucket Drive offers parking.
Does 1619 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 Nantucket Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 1619 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 1619 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Nantucket Drive has units with dishwashers.

