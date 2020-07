Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained one story home in peaceful and well-kept neighborhood. Open floor plan with formal dining and living rooms. Ceramic tiles in all living areas. Large family room leads to the sunroom with separate AC. Walking distance to Lookout Park and gold course. Convenient location in Richardson with a short drive to the new City Line area, Hwy 190 and Hwy 75.