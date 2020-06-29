All apartments in Richardson
1413 Scottsboro Lane

1413 Scottsboro Lane
Location

1413 Scottsboro Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated one-story home in the heart of Richardson! Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, two car garage. Sought after Foxboro Addition. Front formal dining area, breakfast area, large family room with vaulted ceiling. Fresh paint throughout! Attractive new gray wood like tile floors. Gas stove. New stainless steel microwave and double oven. Covered patio.

Near Spring Creek Nature Area with walking trails, parks, CityLine, Central Expressway and George Bust Tollway.

Ready for new tenant today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Scottsboro Lane have any available units?
1413 Scottsboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Scottsboro Lane have?
Some of 1413 Scottsboro Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Scottsboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Scottsboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Scottsboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Scottsboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1413 Scottsboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Scottsboro Lane offers parking.
Does 1413 Scottsboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Scottsboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Scottsboro Lane have a pool?
No, 1413 Scottsboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Scottsboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 1413 Scottsboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Scottsboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Scottsboro Lane has units with dishwashers.

