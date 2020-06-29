1413 Scottsboro Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated one-story home in the heart of Richardson! Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, two car garage. Sought after Foxboro Addition. Front formal dining area, breakfast area, large family room with vaulted ceiling. Fresh paint throughout! Attractive new gray wood like tile floors. Gas stove. New stainless steel microwave and double oven. Covered patio.



Near Spring Creek Nature Area with walking trails, parks, CityLine, Central Expressway and George Bust Tollway.



Ready for new tenant today!