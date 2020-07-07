1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

Richardson 3/2 $1344 w/Pool - Property Id: 35428



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Richardson 3 bedroom unit w/Pool, 3 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Bus stop, W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.



Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.

All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.



