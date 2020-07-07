All apartments in Richardson
1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

1330 Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Spring Valley Road, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
Richardson 3/2 $1344 w/Pool - Property Id: 35428

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Richardson 3 bedroom unit w/Pool, 3 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Bus stop, W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35428
Property Id 35428

(RLNE5718461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 have any available units?
1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 have?
Some of 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 offer parking?
No, 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 does not offer parking.
Does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 have a pool?
Yes, 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 has a pool.
Does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 have accessible units?
No, 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 W Spring Valley Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 has units with dishwashers.

