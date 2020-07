Amenities

Completely remodeled modern ready for move in. All new GE appliances including gas range, new kitchen cabinets w self closing doors and drawers, waterfall Quartz level 3 with under mount farm sink, recessed & designer lights, both bathrooms completely remodeled including new vanities. All new floors and paint, new hardware, etc.

New front and back doors, all new windows, and many more. A must see. Includes refrigerator. Close to UTD. Move in Ready.