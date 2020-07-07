All apartments in Richardson
1218 Cypress Drive

1218 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Cypress Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally updated 3 bed 2 bath, 1 car garage located in the highly sought out Richardson Heights neighborhood, FULLY renovated in 2019. Bright, white kitchen with brand new cabinets and pulls, oversized sink, white subway tile, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. 2nd living area can be formal dining or family room. Exotic spanish tile and quartz counters in guest bath, porcelain tile floors in master bath, spacious stand up shower, double vanity with modern touch screen LED mirrors. Enjoy the upcoming spring weather in your back yard with a newly installed wooden deck and pergola. Other 2019 renovation includes new HVAC, water heater, windows, roof, wood floors, and PVC piping! Home is now vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Cypress Drive have any available units?
1218 Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 1218 Cypress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1218 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 1218 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 1218 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.

