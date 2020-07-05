1135 Southwestern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Adorable! Very cleaned single family home convenient to everywhere. Laminated wood flooring in living and dining area and hallway. Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, bathrooms. New carpet in all three bedrooms. You will find out the newer energy star windows can reduce your utility bill dramatically. Newer granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, backsplash and newer faucets in all sinks. White color gas range, oven & microwave. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, two walking closets in Master bedroom and one walking closet in 2nd bedroom. Nice backyard. Covered patio. You will love this energy saving home!