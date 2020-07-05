All apartments in Richardson
Last updated August 26 2019

1135 Southwestern Drive

1135 Southwestern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Southwestern Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Adorable! Very cleaned single family home convenient to everywhere. Laminated wood flooring in living and dining area and hallway. Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, bathrooms. New carpet in all three bedrooms. You will find out the newer energy star windows can reduce your utility bill dramatically. Newer granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, backsplash and newer faucets in all sinks. White color gas range, oven & microwave. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, two walking closets in Master bedroom and one walking closet in 2nd bedroom. Nice backyard. Covered patio. You will love this energy saving home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Southwestern Drive have any available units?
1135 Southwestern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Southwestern Drive have?
Some of 1135 Southwestern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Southwestern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Southwestern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Southwestern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Southwestern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1135 Southwestern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Southwestern Drive offers parking.
Does 1135 Southwestern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Southwestern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Southwestern Drive have a pool?
No, 1135 Southwestern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Southwestern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1135 Southwestern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Southwestern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Southwestern Drive has units with dishwashers.

