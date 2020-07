Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Very Nice Home in Southwest Richardson (Close to Texas Instruments) (Richardson School District) 3 Bedrooms with recent Rear Sun-room Addition and 2 Full Baths. Newly repainted w shades of grey, Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Gas Cook-top, Elect Oven and Dishwasher. Backyard (Sprinkler System Installed) is an Oasis of Trees for Super Privacy and a Nice Wood Fenced yard for Pets. One side of the garage has been converted to storage or workshop. Available Now!