1107 Morningstar Trail

Must See!! Custom single story home located in the heart of Richardson. Convenient to shopping, a few of Minutes to 75 & 635 Highway. 4 bedrooms with 2.5 Bath, 2 Living & 2 Dining. Large Living area features a big stone fireplace and natural Light from skylights, Beautiful wood paneling wall, beaned ceiling, and built-in Shelf. Hardwood floor in Living and Hallway. Updated Kitchen with a plenty of cabinets, Island, Granite counter top, custom Back splashes and SS oven appliances and Vent Hood. A 5x6 room could be Pantry room. This Light and Bright. Nice large cover Patio, Wet Bar, Sprinkler system.