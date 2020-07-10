All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 781 Lancashire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
781 Lancashire Lane
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:52 PM

781 Lancashire Lane

781 Lancanshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

781 Lancanshire Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home, built in 2015 has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and open floor plan. Soaring 19-ft ceilings greet you at the entry, with formal dining and beautiful wrought iron staircase. Spacious kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and upgraded antiqued white cabinets throughout. Master has dual sinks, separate shower and big walk-in closet. Family room open to kitchen, overlooks private back yard and covered patio w-flat screen wiring! Ideal second bedroom w-full bath downstairs offers great flex space for MIL suite, nursery, home office. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with game room and media or flex room. Closed to 380, tollway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Lancashire Lane have any available units?
781 Lancashire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 781 Lancashire Lane have?
Some of 781 Lancashire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Lancashire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
781 Lancashire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Lancashire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 781 Lancashire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 781 Lancashire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 781 Lancashire Lane offers parking.
Does 781 Lancashire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Lancashire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Lancashire Lane have a pool?
No, 781 Lancashire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 781 Lancashire Lane have accessible units?
No, 781 Lancashire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Lancashire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 781 Lancashire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 781 Lancashire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 781 Lancashire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District