Prosper, TX
1250 Saddle Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 Saddle Creek Dr

1250 Saddle Creek Drive
Location

1250 Saddle Creek Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Prosper is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, media room, 3 car garage, vaulted ceiling, and fireplace in living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

