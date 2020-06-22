Amenities
An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Prosper is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, media room, 3 car garage, vaulted ceiling, and fireplace in living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com
1 Month Free Rent!
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1250-saddle-creek-dr
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1250-saddle-creek-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.