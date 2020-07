Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse internet cafe gym parking playground pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub sauna volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport coffee bar conference room internet access package receiving putting green

The community has received new amenity upgrades throughout the community and to name a few we have a brand new cyber cafe, resident lounge with a pool table, shuffle board, and foosball games, fitness center with all new True and Hoist cardio and strength training equipment, and Amazon Hub package locker system! But it doesn't stop there, the apartment homes also have been upgraded with two design color schemes for wood style flooring of gray or brown, Stainless Steel GE appliances, gray toned custom cabinets with brush nickel hardware, wood style window treatment blinds, and refinished countertops.



The Gio apartment homes is a vibrant community in Plano, Texas with innovative one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Located just off Central Expressway, The Gio's location makes for one smooth commute! Our community is the perfect place to call home because it is central to the best restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and recreation this Dallas suburb has to offer. Surround yoursel