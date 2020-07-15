Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2 pets per apartment
restrictions: Maximum weight of 75 pounds per pet.The following breeds of dogs (or any mix of the following breeds) are not permitted: Pit bulls (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernards, and Akitas. All other animals are prohibited, including snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas.