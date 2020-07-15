All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 AM

Bellview

1403-1407 15th Place ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1403-1407 15th Place, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-209W · Avail. now

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 2-205E · Avail. now

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 2-209E · Avail. now

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Belleview Apartments! With a prime location in a quaint residential neighborhood just a few blocks from Downtown Plano, these apartments offer easy, convenient living. Enjoy the lush greenery and relaxing courtyard in the community. Featuring a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, the apartments are both comfortable and affordable. Stop by and explore all the possibilities at Belleview Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2 pets per apartment
restrictions: Maximum weight of 75 pounds per pet.The following breeds of dogs (or any mix of the following breeds) are not permitted: Pit bulls (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernards, and Akitas. All other animals are prohibited, including snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellview have any available units?
Bellview has 6 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellview have?
Some of Bellview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellview currently offering any rent specials?
Bellview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellview pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellview is pet friendly.
Does Bellview offer parking?
No, Bellview does not offer parking.
Does Bellview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bellview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellview have a pool?
No, Bellview does not have a pool.
Does Bellview have accessible units?
No, Bellview does not have accessible units.
Does Bellview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellview has units with dishwashers.
