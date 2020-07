Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

We offer five different spacious floor plans, with options from one to three bedrooms. Take some time to relax on your private balcony or patio, or cook up something delicious using our fully equipped electric kitchens. With large rooms and spacious closets, our apartments give you the highest level of quality. Whether you decide to enjoy your morning meal at the breakfast bar or sit and watch a little cable TV you will be impressed with the premium home you discover here at Bel Air Plano.



Our community provides amenities that make life simple. Get through your chores with ease using our on-site laundry facilities, and let us help you with our 24-Hour emergency maintenance. Our apartments are homes that give our residents a lifestyle of excellence and comfort. Visit us today and see the home that’s waiting for you.