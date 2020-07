Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome with brand new stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Located in W. Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools and close to Hwy 121. Fresh paint in all living areas. Oversized bedrooms with tons of storage. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Quiet interior lot with patio overlooking large green space. Minutes to Shopping, Golf course & Dining. Close to community pool. Available from 5th Sept'19