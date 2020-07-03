9825 Lightcatcher Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great corner lot across from park gives this 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home a great location within the community. Layout includes a bonus room downstairs that is great for a home office. All three bedrooms plus a loft are upstairs. Kitchen, dining and living areas open to a large patio with hot tub. Kitchen has a gas cooktop and granite countertops. You will also enjoy your tankless water heater and whole house water softener system. Front yard maintenance provided. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.