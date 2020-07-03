All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

9825 Lightcatcher Drive

9825 Lightcatcher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9825 Lightcatcher Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great corner lot across from park gives this 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home a great location within the community. Layout includes a bonus room downstairs that is great for a home office. All three bedrooms plus a loft are upstairs. Kitchen, dining and living areas open to a large patio with hot tub. Kitchen has a gas cooktop and granite countertops. You will also enjoy your tankless water heater and whole house water softener system. Front yard maintenance provided. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive have any available units?
9825 Lightcatcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive have?
Some of 9825 Lightcatcher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Lightcatcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Lightcatcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Lightcatcher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 Lightcatcher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9825 Lightcatcher Drive offers parking.
Does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 Lightcatcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive have a pool?
No, 9825 Lightcatcher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 9825 Lightcatcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Lightcatcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9825 Lightcatcher Drive has units with dishwashers.

