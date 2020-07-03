9600 Anns Way

Amenities

Welcome to check this nice and neat house located right beside the 121 highway. It has been carefully maintained and is in excellent condition. No carpet area, all wood flooring installed in 2016. The charming open kitchen features white cabinets, a large breakfast nook, and stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The design also features separate formal dining and study. The family room is adjacent to the spacious kitchen and overlooks the backyard. It is a sweet home you don't want to miss. It is available in June.