9228 Azinger Drive

Amenities
Single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a beautiful neighborhood! Split floor plan provides privacy between master and guest/kids room. Engineered hardwood & tile floors. Kitchen features 42in dark stained cabinets. gas stove, stainless steal all appliances. Refrigerator included! Eat in kitchen in front of a pretty window. Beautiful arches separate the kitchen from the living area! Gas or wood burning fireplace. Large Master retreat with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and WIC. Large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and large WICs! Washer & Dryer included. FRISCO ISD!! Neighborhood includes a pool, playground, tennis courts, and workout facility!!
Tenant is responsible for lawn care, maintaining the foundation through regular watering. Tenant must carry renters liability insurance. Pet deposit $250.00 for small pet under 25 pounds. $50.00 application fee. Contact property mgr for application link.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.