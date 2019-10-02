9228 Azinger Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool tennis court

Single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a beautiful neighborhood! Split floor plan provides privacy between master and guest/kids room. Engineered hardwood & tile floors. Kitchen features 42in dark stained cabinets. gas stove, stainless steal all appliances. Refrigerator included! Eat in kitchen in front of a pretty window. Beautiful arches separate the kitchen from the living area! Gas or wood burning fireplace. Large Master retreat with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and WIC. Large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and large WICs! Washer & Dryer included. FRISCO ISD!! Neighborhood includes a pool, playground, tennis courts, and workout facility!!



Tenant is responsible for lawn care, maintaining the foundation through regular watering. Tenant must carry renters liability insurance. Pet deposit $250.00 for small pet under 25 pounds. $50.00 application fee. Contact property mgr for application link.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.