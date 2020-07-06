All apartments in Plano
Location

913 Druid Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,043 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Druid Drive have any available units?
913 Druid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 913 Druid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Druid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Druid Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Druid Drive is pet friendly.
Does 913 Druid Drive offer parking?
No, 913 Druid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 913 Druid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Druid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Druid Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Druid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Druid Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Druid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Druid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Druid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Druid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Druid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

