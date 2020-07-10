All apartments in Plano
902 20th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:50 PM

902 20th Street

902 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 20th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom adjacent to downtown Plano with easy access to the Dart Rail Station. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and updated led lighting. Large backyard with covered patio, spacious storage shed and attached 1 car front entry garage. Beautiful neighborhood with lots of trees. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 20th Street have any available units?
902 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 20th Street have?
Some of 902 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 902 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 20th Street offers parking.
Does 902 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 20th Street have a pool?
No, 902 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 902 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

