Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Gorgeous Plano home with flowing floor plan. It is located in the Villages of Russell Creek and is zoned for Plano Schools. Open kitchen with granite countertops & Backsplash allover. Large bedrooms, open family room and kitchen area. Large Master suite has garden tub, separate shower and plenty of room. Lots of natural light gives the home a warm relaxing feel. Award winning Plano ISD schools, close to shops and restaurants..