8825 High Meadows Drive

Beautiful single story in PISD. Updated kitchen with granite, huge island, Gas cooking, SS appliances and refrigerator. Lots of cabinets and large pantry with door storage. Spacious Living and Dining areas. Huge master has a Luxurious bath with separate his and her closets, jetted tub, shower and dual sinks. Secondary rooms are huge with walk in closets and Beautifully updated bath. Meticulously maintained, luxurious carpet, 15 Seer Ac, wood floors, designer paints and window coverings, fans in every room. Utility has storage cabinets. Garage has storage shelves. Covered Patio. Welcome Home!