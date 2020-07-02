All apartments in Plano
8825 High Meadows Drive

Location

8825 High Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story in PISD. Updated kitchen with granite, huge island, Gas cooking, SS appliances and refrigerator. Lots of cabinets and large pantry with door storage. Spacious Living and Dining areas. Huge master has a Luxurious bath with separate his and her closets, jetted tub, shower and dual sinks. Secondary rooms are huge with walk in closets and Beautifully updated bath. Meticulously maintained, luxurious carpet, 15 Seer Ac, wood floors, designer paints and window coverings, fans in every room. Utility has storage cabinets. Garage has storage shelves. Covered Patio. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 High Meadows Drive have any available units?
8825 High Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8825 High Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8825 High Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 High Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8825 High Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 High Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8825 High Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8825 High Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8825 High Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8825 High Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 High Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 High Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8825 High Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8825 High Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8825 High Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 High Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8825 High Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

