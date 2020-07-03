All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:07 PM

8813 Smokey Drive

8813 Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8813 Smokey Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great location beautiful single story home in great Plano ISD, near Russell Creek Greenbelt trails & park. Move in ready nicely maintained 4 Br, 2 bath, large kitchen tons of counter space & storage with butler pantry and breakfast nook, light & bright. Large utility room, new laminate flooring, lots of storage space. Kitchen open to den great for entertaining. 4th bedroom can be bedroom or study, it has french doors and small closet at the front of the house. TAR applications first with proof of income, then if approved will move to application fee and background check. NO CATS, dogs only and subject to landlord's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 Smokey Drive have any available units?
8813 Smokey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8813 Smokey Drive have?
Some of 8813 Smokey Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 Smokey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Smokey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Smokey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8813 Smokey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8813 Smokey Drive offer parking?
No, 8813 Smokey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8813 Smokey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 Smokey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Smokey Drive have a pool?
No, 8813 Smokey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8813 Smokey Drive have accessible units?
No, 8813 Smokey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Smokey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 Smokey Drive has units with dishwashers.

