8813 Smokey Drive

Great location beautiful single story home in great Plano ISD, near Russell Creek Greenbelt trails & park. Move in ready nicely maintained 4 Br, 2 bath, large kitchen tons of counter space & storage with butler pantry and breakfast nook, light & bright. Large utility room, new laminate flooring, lots of storage space. Kitchen open to den great for entertaining. 4th bedroom can be bedroom or study, it has french doors and small closet at the front of the house. TAR applications first with proof of income, then if approved will move to application fee and background check. NO CATS, dogs only and subject to landlord's approval.