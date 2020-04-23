8800 Canyonlands Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This immaculate, professionally updated and Meticulously maintained 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath house is offered for lease in a prime location of coveted Plano city. A sprawling open floor plan that encompasses master down and all 3 other bedrooms upstairs which has Wood floors throughout downstairs. Huge corner lot with pergola in the backyard and motorized fencing door makes the lawn an owner's retreat. Prestigious Plano ISD with highly rated Staggs elementary, Rice Middle and Jasper high. Never miss the opportunity to lease this property!!!