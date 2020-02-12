All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 19 2019 at 2:51 AM

8750 Manhattan Avenue

8750 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Manhattan Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated townhome in great location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants. Large Family Room with wall of Windows and breakfast area overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt. Granite countertops and maple cabinets in the kitchen.Upstairs loft can accommodate a desk.New carpet.Security system.2 inch Blinds. Refrigerator is included.Washer & dryer are in working condition but provided As IS.Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in.Up to 2 pets under 50 lb. with owners approval. HOA fees paid by the owner. Owner is licensed RE Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
8750 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 8750 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8750 Manhattan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8750 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 8750 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8750 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8750 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 8750 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8750 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

