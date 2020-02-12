8750 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated townhome in great location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants. Large Family Room with wall of Windows and breakfast area overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt. Granite countertops and maple cabinets in the kitchen.Upstairs loft can accommodate a desk.New carpet.Security system.2 inch Blinds. Refrigerator is included.Washer & dryer are in working condition but provided As IS.Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in.Up to 2 pets under 50 lb. with owners approval. HOA fees paid by the owner. Owner is licensed RE Broker.